Warnings for Santa Ynez River area to go out in advance of incoming storm

People residing in or near the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc will once again be told to leave in advance of the incoming storm.

Lompoc police say officers Thursday and Friday will drive to areas known to be heavily populated, issuing warnings to leave and get to higher ground.

Police say they haven’t had to do many rescues since the Jan. 9 storm due to there still being water in the riverbed, keeping people out of areas they once were.

The area is also still extremely muddy, limiting access.

For the latest on the storm and what’s expected, click here.