Waste Connections gears up to host annual bike build

Waste Connections is gearing up to host its annual bike build on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m at Waste Connection’s hauling yard at 4388 Old Santa Fe Road in San Luis Obispo.

Waste Connections employees and their families will come help build the donated bikes.

These bikes will then be donated to local agencies that will help provide that new bike experience for the youth of our communities during the holiday season.

The bike build has been a Waste Connections tradition for the last 21 years.

During this annual event, Waste Connections receives donations for bikes and employees build them for children in local communities.

Last year, all the Waste Connections in North America came together to give 6,221 bikes to children in need.

At the San Luis Obispo Waste Connections facilities, a record 200 bikes were built.

A portion of the bikes was donated to the SLO Sheriff’s bike program for kids, the Boys and Girls Club of SLO and Santa Barbara County and SLO County’s Operation Santa program for underprivileged youth.

This year, Waste Connections has secured enough donations to get 210 bikes.