A waste management truck caught fire Monday morning, October 31 in Los Olivos.

This occurred at 7:43 a.m. near 3279 Avenida Caballo.

The driver of the truck emptied the truck's load so that Santa Barbara County firefighters could extinguish the flames.

Fire officials say the fire did not spread to nearby vegetation or structures and that no injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire was not reported.