Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Biker rescued after falling 150 feet over side of mountain in Montecito

rescue.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire
rescue.jpg
Posted

On Saturday afternoon, emergency crews responded to the remote mountains northeast of Montecito after receiving reports of a biker who had fallen 150 feet down a mountain.

Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire posted a harrowing video on X showing the moment that rescuers were able to reach the 59-year-old who had been biking in Romero Canyon.

Officials say Santa Barbara County Air Support assisted the Montecito Fire Department with the hoist rescue.

The biker was transported by helicopter to the hospital for injuries related to the fall, according to SBC Fire.

There is no word yet on the biker's condition.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg