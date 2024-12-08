WATCH: Biker rescued after falling 150 feet over side of mountain in Montecito

On Saturday afternoon, emergency crews responded to the remote mountains northeast of Montecito after receiving reports of a biker who had fallen 150 feet down a mountain.

Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire posted a harrowing video on X showing the moment that rescuers were able to reach the 59-year-old who had been biking in Romero Canyon.

Mountain Biker 150’ over the side: SBC Air Support Unit assisted Montecito Fire with a hoist rescue. 59 yo male transported by air to SBCH ER for injuries related to the fall. pic.twitter.com/XP7wLJZlxc — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) December 7, 2024

Officials say Santa Barbara County Air Support assisted the Montecito Fire Department with the hoist rescue.

The biker was transported by helicopter to the hospital for injuries related to the fall, according to SBC Fire.

There is no word yet on the biker's condition.