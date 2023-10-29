WATCH: Early morning launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was a success

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday morning.

The launch took off as expected at 2 a.m. The rocket took 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

A live webcast of this mission can be found here X @SpaceX.

According to SpaceX, this is the seventh flight for the first-stage booster supporting that supported the mission, which previously launched Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 mission and five Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.