WATCH: Early morning launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was a success

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday morning.
The launch took off as expected at 2 a.m. The rocket took 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).
A live webcast of this mission can be found here X @SpaceX.
According to SpaceX, this is the seventh flight for the first-stage booster supporting that supported the mission, which previously launched Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 mission and five Starlink missions.
Following stage separation, the first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/yC4VCU7SuJ— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 29, 2023