Final Delta IV Heavy rocket successfully launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

(UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.) - The final Delta IV Heavy rocket launch was a success out of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

__

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

WATCH LIVE:



The rocket will be delivering a National Reconnaissance Office intelligence satellite into orbit.

It will be the last Delta IV Heavy rocket to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base. United Launch Alliance is transitioning its West Coast launches to its new Vulcan Centaur rocket which ULA describes as offering higher performance at a lower cost.

A live broadcast of Saturday's launch is scheduled to begin at 2:33 p.m.

