WATCH: Friday SpaceX launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched at 12:26 p.m. this Friday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

WATCH:

The rocket is carrying 52 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The booster being used in this launch was used for seven previous missions.

This was SpaceX's fifth launch from Vandenberg this year.