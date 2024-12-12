Watch Now
WATCH: Helicopter rescues two people trapped by high tide on Central Coast beach

According to Cal Fire SLO officials, two people were rescued on Wednesday afternoon after becoming stuck on the beach during high tide.

The agency announced the rescue in a post on X at 5:13 p.m.

Authorities say two individuals were unable to get back up to the road after the tide came in.

The San Luis Obispo County Urban Search & Rescue team reportedly partnered with a CHP helicopter and the SLO County Fire Department to perform the rescue.

Both people are "safe and accounted for," according to officials.

