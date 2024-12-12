WATCH: Helicopter rescues two people trapped by high tide on Central Coast beach

According to Cal Fire SLO officials, two people were rescued on Wednesday afternoon after becoming stuck on the beach during high tide.
The agency announced the rescue in a post on X at 5:13 p.m.
Authorities say two individuals were unable to get back up to the road after the tide came in.
The San Luis Obispo County Urban Search & Rescue team reportedly partnered with a CHP helicopter and the SLO County Fire Department to perform the rescue.
Both people are "safe and accounted for," according to officials.
Surf Rescue: Firefighters just rescued 2 subjects that were caught by the high tide and unable to get back up to the road. Our county USAR team along with assistance from CHP H70 and SLO County Fire Department performed the rescue and everyone is safe and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/hy2qWGuUyI— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) December 12, 2024