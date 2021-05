KSBY

Posted at 10:03 AM, May 20, 2021

Funeral services for fallen SLOPD Det. Luca Benedetti are being held at the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 20.

