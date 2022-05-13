SpaceX rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday afternoon.

The rocket is delivering 53 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service intended to reach rural and remote communities.

About eight minutes after launch, the rocket's first stage booster landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean near Baja California. It was the fifth successful landing for this particular booster. It was previously used to launch Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and two other Starlink missions.

Friday's launch was the fourth SpaceX launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base this year.

