SpaceX rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Posted at 2:51 PM, May 13, 2022
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday afternoon.

The rocket is delivering 53 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service intended to reach rural and remote communities.

About eight minutes after launch, the rocket's first stage booster landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean near Baja California. It was the fifth successful landing for this particular booster. It was previously used to launch Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and two other Starlink missions.

Friday's launch was the fourth SpaceX launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base this year.

