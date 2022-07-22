SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:39 a.m. Friday.

The rocket will deliver 46 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Falcon 9 is looking good and weather is 80% favorable for today’s launch of Starlink at 10:39 a.m. PT → https://t.co/JjYCrQr1fb — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 22, 2022

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean so it can potentially be used again. The same booster was previously used to launch the NROL-87, NROL-85, and SARah-1 missions.

The launch was originally scheduled for Thursday but was delayed just 46 seconds before launch.

