WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket at Vandenberg Space Force Base

KSBY
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 13:22:43-04

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:39 a.m. Friday.

The rocket will deliver 46 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean so it can potentially be used again. The same booster was previously used to launch the NROL-87, NROL-85, and SARah-1 missions.

The launch was originally scheduled for Thursday but was delayed just 46 seconds before launch.

