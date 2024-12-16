WATCH: Massive concrete beams travel through Hwy 1 overnight, prompting closures

Saturday's rainy weather delayed construction in some parts of the California Coast, including north of San Luis Obispo on Highway 1.

In a post on X Saturday evening, Caltrans District 5 alerted travelers that Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Road just 12 miles south of Carmel would be closed for 24 hours.

Caltrans representatives tell KSBY the construction was originally scheduled to take place Friday evening, but was pushed back due to the wet conditions.

Crews worked overnight to install nine massive concrete beams near the Regent's Slide area.

Update: Specialized trailers help bring girders into position at Rocky Creek. Build up of the first of two cranes now complete. pic.twitter.com/LCtuTeSw4m — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 15, 2024

Two cranes were reportedly built up in the area to assist with lifting the concrete girders into place.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials reported that the last of the nine beams was installed, prompting the "choreography that brought trucks, trailers, and heavy machinery across a single lane at Rocky Creek [to happen] in reverse."

Caltrans says the highway is set to open back up at 10 p.m. on Sunday.