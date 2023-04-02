WATCH: SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket at 7:29 a.m. on Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX landed the rocket's first stage booster, which was previously used for a SpaceX Starlink mission, back on land at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on Landing Zone 4 pic.twitter.com/BLWjuHjSOj — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 2, 2023

The rocket is delivering a batch of satellites from the Space Development Agency into low-Earth orbit. The ten satellites are designed to help the military identify and track missiles.

Sunday's launch was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 30, but it was aborted just three seconds before liftoff. A second launch attempt was scheduled for Friday morning but that was also scrubbed. SpaceX said it needed more time for vehicle preparations.

This was SpaceX's sixth launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this year.

