SpaceX aborts launch of Falcon 9 rocket at Vandenberg Space Force Base seconds before liftoff

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 3, 2023.
Posted at 7:16 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 10:32:22-04

UPDATE (7:29 a.m.) - The launch was aborted seconds before liftoff. Another launch attempt will take place Friday at 7:29 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket at 7:29 a.m. on Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

WATCH:

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on land at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX officials say this could result in a sonic boom that people in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may be able to hear.

The booster being used in this launch was previously used for a SpaceX Starlink mission.

The rocket will deliver a batch of satellites from the Space Development Agency into low-Earth orbit. The ten satellites are designed to help the military identify and track missiles.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

If the launch is scrubbed for any reason, SpaceX says a backup opportunity is available at the same time on Friday, March 31.

