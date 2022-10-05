WATCH: SpaceX launches rocket with Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH:



The rocket carried 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX successfully landed the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, so it can potentially be used again. The booster being used in this launch was used in four previous missions.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/L4nkWlu6rq — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 5, 2022

The launch was originally scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3, but SpaceX postponed it, citing the need for more time to conduct pre-launch checks.

It was the second SpaceX launch of the day following the Crew-5 mission launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 9 a.m. ET.

