WATCH: SpaceX sends German satellite into space aboard Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:19 a.m. on Saturday.
WATCH:
About eight minutes after launch, SpaceX successfully landed the rocket's first-stage booster back at the base so it can be used again in the future. This particular booster has already been used twice before to launch the NROL-87 and NROL-85 missions.
Officials said the process of landing the booster back on Earth could create a sonic boom potentially audible to people in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties.
Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on Landing Zone 4 pic.twitter.com/CfwzS6Y864— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 18, 2022
The rocket is delivering the SARah-1 Earth observation satellite into orbit.
The reconnaissance satellite was built by Airbus for the German military.