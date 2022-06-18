WATCH: SpaceX sends German satellite into space aboard Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:19 a.m. on Saturday.

WATCH:



About eight minutes after launch, SpaceX successfully landed the rocket's first-stage booster back at the base so it can be used again in the future. This particular booster has already been used twice before to launch the NROL-87 and NROL-85 missions.

Officials said the process of landing the booster back on Earth could create a sonic boom potentially audible to people in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on Landing Zone 4 pic.twitter.com/CfwzS6Y864 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 18, 2022

The rocket is delivering the SARah-1 Earth observation satellite into orbit.

The reconnaissance satellite was built by Airbus for the German military.