WATCH: SpaceX's Transporter-9 mission launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Posted at 10:43 AM, Nov 11, 2023
SpaceX launched its Transporter-9 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4E at 10:49 a.m.

Following stage separation, SpaceX landed the rocket's first stage booster back on land at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The booster being used in this launch has been used for 11 other missions, according to SpaceX.

Transporter-9 is SpaceX’s ninth smallsat rideshare mission. According to the aerospace company, the rocket is carrying 90 payloads into orbit, including CubeSats, MicroSats, and orbital transfer vehicles that carry spacecraft that will be deployed at a later time.

This was SpaceX's 24th launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this year.

