The water and sewage rates in the city of San Luis Obispo are set to increase by 3.5% each year for the next two years.

Voted on by the city council on June 15, the first increase will go into effect July 1.

There is currently a three-tier system for water rates for the city that went into effect in 2018.

All three will see the same 3.5% cost increase.

Sewer rates are charged by unit and will also be raised by the same amount per unit.