Water bursts out after driver hits hydrant in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department
Posted at 7:46 PM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 22:46:29-04

San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) is investigating a hit and run at Los Osos Valley Road and S. Higuera Street.

The incident was first reported at 6:16 PM.

According to SLOPD, a driver hit a fire hydrant causing an “urban geyser.”

Photos shared by San Luis Obispo City Fire Department show water bursting into the sky at the intersection with visible flooding in the area.

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department said crews were able to shut down the hydrant to reopen the streets.

Both agencies are working to clear the scene.

