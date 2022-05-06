Water conservation efforts underway in Santa Maria

Every May, the City of Santa Maria sets out to raise awareness of water conservation while encouraging locals to also do their part.

A study published in Nature Climate Change found the period from 2000 to 2021 was the driest in 1,200 years. As a result, more water restrictions are in store for people in Santa Maria and the rest of California.

"The governor issued an executive order which will take effect around the end of May," says City of Santa Maria Public Information Manager Mark van de Kamp. "We'll be getting the word out to residents and business about what that will look like. There will be additional measures for water conservation."

Van de Kamp says the month of May has been recognized as Water Awareness Month for years in Santa Maria and that as outdoor water usage begins to grow around this time, it is important for people to remember to cut back when they can.

"By pitching in now we can make a big difference. It may not look like a lot for a household to save a few gallons but it does add up quickly," van de Kamp told KSBY.

Van Bilodeau, a Santa Maria resident of more than 40 years, says she is not opposed to making that change.

"Whatever we have to do, we have to do." she says. "I never cut down on water before but this time everybody has to do it."

Van de Kamp says the City of Santa Maria has also reduced their sprinkler hours and began using reclaimed water to do their part in conserving.

To find other ways to cut back on your water use, click here.

