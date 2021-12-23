Water main break affecting Atascadero neighborhood

More than 100 customers were affected by a water main break in Atascadero on Thursday morning.

It happened at about 1 a.m. on Los Altos Road, affecting residents in the following areas:



Highway 41 south of Los Altos Road

Los Altos Road

Old Morro Road north of Los Altos Road

Old Morro Road West

Palo Verde Road

San Miguel Road

Spring Meadow Lane

Summit Hills subdivision

Repairs are reportedly underway and Atascadero Mutual Water Company expects water service to be restored by 2 p.m.

Once water service is restored, a boil water advisory will be in effect for customers in the affected areas until the results of bacteriological water tests are back.

Customers will be notified when the boil water advisory is canceled.

