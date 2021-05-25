Watch
Water main breaks shut off water on two San Luis Obispo streets

KSBY News
Traffic Alert
Posted at 6:43 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 09:43:02-04

According to San Luis Obispo Police, there are water main breaks on Orcutt Road and Bullock Lane.

Water is off while crews work to repair the breaks.

Only one lane of traffic is open on Bullock Lane, law enforcement ask drivers to avoid the area.

