Water main breaks shut off water on two San Luis Obispo streets

According to San Luis Obispo Police, there are water main breaks on Orcutt Road and Bullock Lane.

Water is off while crews work to repair the breaks.

Community alert: there has been a water main break on Orcutt and a second on Bullock. Water is off while crews work to make repairs. Only one lane of traffic is open on Bullock. Please avoid the area. — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) May 25, 2021

Only one lane of traffic is open on Bullock Lane, law enforcement ask drivers to avoid the area.