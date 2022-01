Water distribution crews will be at work repairing a water main in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday evening.

The water main is located on the 700 block of Lincoln St. in San Luis Obispo, officials say. Water service on Lincoln St. between Broad and Chorro Sts. will be shut off while work is in progress.

Officials expect the water shutoff between 5 and 10 p.m.

In a tweet, San Luis Obispo Police said that residents are being notified.

The repairs may impact traffic through the area.