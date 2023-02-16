Watkins named Morro Bay Police Chief

Amy Watkins has been appointed the City of Morro Bay's new Police Chief.

Watkins has been serving as Interim Police Chief since the retirement of former Chief Jody Cox at the end of December.

Watkins joined the Morro Bay Police Department in 2019 as a police commander. For 20 years prior, she worked for the Visalia Police Department.

In a press release Wednesday, City Manager Scott Collins said, "Amy has performed exceptionally well in the interim role, and she was recently vetted by a panel of current police chiefs in our county and a panel of Morro Bay community members. There was unanimous support from the panels for Watkins to be appointed to the Chief role. She is ready to lead the team of talented and dedicated law enforcement and administrative personnel of the Police Department into the future.”

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve the dedicated men and women of the Morro Bay Police Department," Chief Watkins said. "I am excited to continue to build strong relationships with the community as your Police Chief.”

Watkins will be sworn in as Police Chief in a ceremony scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Morro Bay Veterans Hall. The public is invited.

