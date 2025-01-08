'We are holding all personnel on duty' Cal Fire SLO sends crews to LA fires

Cal Fire SLO is stepping up to assist with three active fires in Los Angeles County, all currently at zero containment.

For the Palisades Fire, three strike teams of hand crews and their mobile communications vehicle (COM34) were dispatched early this morning. To combat the Sylmar (Hurst) Fire, Strike Team 9340C, consisting of five CAL Fire engines and a Battalion Chief, along with a dozer team operating 24/7, has been deployed. As of this morning, no local crews have been sent to the Eaton Fire.

You can visit the Cal Fire SLO twitter page for the latest updates: