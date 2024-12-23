'We are staying close to the shore': High surf impacts several Central Coast beaches

A High Surf Warning is in effect for several beaches in San Luis Obispo County, including Morro Bay.

This warning is considered more severe than a High Surf Advisory and is issued when large, potentially dangerous waves are expected.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Phillip Hauser said they predict wave heights to reach around 16 feet for Morro Bay but explained that the actual number could be higher.

"With the bar, since it does get more shallow, that could stand up and you could potentially see anywhere from 18 to 20 feet," Hauser said.

Morro Bay was sparsely populated Sunday as large waves and high tides came onshore.

Pete Riley walked along the beach with his dogs but said he left his surfboard at home in light of the High Surf Warning.

“We are staying close to the shore,” Riley said. “You don’t see one single surfer out there and you won't see one single surfer out there. It’s just not safe.”

Officer Hauser warned, "Mother Nature, right? The waves that come in, she’s not to be messed around with, so just be super careful."

However, Hauser did note that these large waves are common during this time of year.

"During the wintertime just with the storms that income towards the west coast and the way our bar is set up, we do see more weather than people expect in sunshine, California," Officer Hauser said.

The High Surf Warning is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until noon on Tuesday, December 24th.

To check boating restrictions in Morro Bay, click here.