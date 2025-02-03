'We get people from all over': The 8th annual Cambria Film Festival will show over 80 films

The 8th annual Cambria Film Festival is set to kick off this week at the Center for the Arts.

With dozens of films being screened, the event brings in many visitors to the area.

“We get people from all over,” said Aaron Linn, co-owner of Linn’s restaurant.. "The film festival might be one that fetches international people".

The film festival is known for showing films on “the complexities of love” and this will be the first year that other genres will be shown such as documentaries, historical dramas, comedies, and action.

“I had no idea they had one in Cambria and I’m very interested in attending to see what’s playing,” said Robert Belmonte, a Templeton resident. "I would attend for sure."

“I like documentaries mainly,” Belmonte said. "Real-life stuff. Any kind of stories."

More than 80 short and feature films will be shown during the five-day festival.

“There are so many people out there making these kinds of movies and it’s their passion,” said Belmonte. "I’m sure they are looking for an audience and this is it."

“With film festival and their nature of them, the worldliness of film, we see people coming from all over,” Linn said.

The event attracts filmmakers from as far away as France, Norway, and Hong Kong.

It also helps boost business for places like Linn’s restaurant during a normally slower time of year.

“The weather can conspire to make us busy, but the festival really keeps it up a notch,” Linn added. "We get customers we normally wouldn’t have fetched during the film festival here in Cambria."

The Cambria Film Festival runs from February 5th-9th