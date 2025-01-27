Rod and Hammer’s benefit concert raised funds for the firefighters and victims of the wildfires in SoCal

On Sunday, over 600 community members gathered at Rod and Hammer’s in San Luis Obispo for a benefit concert, which aimed at raising funds for the victims and firefighters of the wildfires in Los Angeles.

The event featured local musicians, raffles, and more.

Around 15 bands took turns playing throughout Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Local businesses created gift baskets to help raise money through a raffle.

Among the performers was local musician Ryan House, who has been a member of the band 'Moonshiner Collective' for over a decade.

House, who was in Los Angeles when the wildfires first broke out, said he felt compelled to help raise money and awareness.

“There are so many musicians in the Pasadena and Altadena areas who lost so much," House said. "We’re trying to raise money and help out however we can."

A couple of weeks ago, wildfires started sweeping all across Los Angeles, destroying towns, businesses, and homes where memories were made.

“That's my home town and it broke my heart,” Bob Vogoin said.

Even though San Luis Obispo is about 300 miles away, people on the Central Coast also feel the loss.

“It pulls at your heartstrings because it could happen to us,” said Gabriel Miossi.

Local businesses and Rod and Hammer’s took action to help out by raising money for the California Fire Foundation, a non-profit that provides emotional and financial assistance to firefighters, families of fallen firefighters, and the communities they look after.

“We try to be first to help whenever we can,” Rod Cegelski, Rod and Hammer’s Whiskey co-owner said. "This was put together quickly with a lot of contribution from the community and our friends and family, and we were proud of that, and that's what is so great about being here."

Cegelski said 100% of the proceeds will go to the foundation.

“Being able to give back to our own and a community that's hurting that's what we live for,” House said.

If you missed out on the opportunity to donate, you can still buy a bottle of whiskey online or in person at Rod and Hammer’s Whiskey in San Luis Obispo. Each bottle is $50.