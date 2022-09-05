We Up Next hosted a back-to-school event in San Luis Obispo

We Up Next hosted a sneaker pop-up and card show at the Courtyard Marriot in San Luis Obispo.

Small business vendors from across the Central Coast showed up to sell products and to spread the word about their brands.

Along with vendor sales, there were also tournaments throughout the day including a sneaker battle, NBA 2K tournament and free throw toss.

"I just feel like its one of those things where people see something kinda in their own home their own backyard you know what I mean, so it feels good for them to come out and get to experience something of this nature," said Andrew Wilkie, and artist participating in the event.

We Up Next offered kids 12 and younger free haircuts, backpacks, and school supplies during the day as a way to give back to the community.