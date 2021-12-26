'Weather anomaly' damages trees, cars in Goleta Valley

The National Weather Service is investigating what local first responders are calling a "weather anomaly" Saturday night in the Goleta Valley.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Camino del Remedio.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, neighbors reported a "tornado-like" event.

It resulted in several downed trees, damage to carports and cars, and left the area without power.

A track and field shed from a nearby high school was reportedly carried more than two blocks and landed in someone's front yard.

No injuries were reported.