Several power outages had many Central Coast residents in the dark Saturday night.

The largest was in the Atascadero area where power went out to nearly 5,300 customers just before 7 p.m.

PG&E says weather is believed to be the cause of the outage.

In San Luis Obispo, power went out to more than 2,300 customers just after 6:30 p.m.

Weather was also being blamed for that outage.

Restoration times for both areas have not been announced.