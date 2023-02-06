Wedding vendors raise 2,000 dollars for Special Olympics

It's a way for wedding vendors to raise money for a good cause. Sunday was the 6th annual "wedding games."

The event took place in Nipomo. Several Central Coast wedding vendors competed in teams to raise funds for the special Olympics. One of the coordinators says while the competition is fun, the event is about much more than just the games.

"We come together, the entire wedding community in San Luis and Santa Barbara come together. We are not competitors today. We are community and we are raising money for Special Olympics. We have over 125 people here today. My favorite part is the community coming together. Everyone here is friends again. We're not in competition. I'm a wedding photographer. There are tons of photographers, caterers, DJs, the whole gamut. And we all just come together for the same cause,” said Stefanie Lewis, Wedding Games Coordinator.

All together, the wedding games raised more than 2-thousand dollars for the special Olympics.