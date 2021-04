President Biden's Congressional address will preempt KSBY programming from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.

A special edition of KSBY News will air following the address at 8 p.m.

Chicago Med will premiere a new episode at 9 p.m.

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will air at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., respectively.

KSBY News at 11 will air at its usual time.