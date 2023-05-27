Weed abatement deadline nears for City of San Luis Obispo property owners

Property owners in San Luis Obispo have less than a week to clear overgrown brush from their properties before the city's deadline.
All combustible weeds, dead trees and debris must be cleared by June 1 or property owners could be cited, and/or the city will complete the work at the cost of the property owner including a 75% administration fee.
The requirements include:
- Mow overgrown lawns.
- Clear empty lots to no more than 4 inches high (mow, disc, scrape or rototill) and remove cuttings. This includes any vegetation that may be green but dries later.
- Clear dead leaves, weeds, and brush from your property.
- Remove dead bushes, dead trees, or tree limbs.
- Remove excess trash, wood, mattresses, and other combustibles from the property.
- Keep stacked wood or any combustibles 3 feet from neighbor's fences; no higher than 3 feet.
- Additional regulations may apply to properties located in hazardous fire areas.
“Wildfire readiness is a community effort, and we ask for help from our residents by reporting overgrown weeds and fire hazards to the fire department,” Fire Marshall Rodger Maggio said in a statement. “We have easy ways of submitting these complaints on our website, or by contacting us directly.”
To submit a weed abatement complaint, click here, call (805) 783-7775, or email fdgeneral@slocity.org.