Weed abatement deadline nears for City of San Luis Obispo property owners

Property owners in San Luis Obispo have less than a week to clear overgrown brush from their properties before the city's deadline.

All combustible weeds, dead trees and debris must be cleared by June 1 or property owners could be cited, and/or the city will complete the work at the cost of the property owner including a 75% administration fee.

The requirements include:



Mow overgrown lawns.

Clear empty lots to no more than 4 inches high (mow, disc, scrape or rototill) and remove cuttings. This includes any vegetation that may be green but dries later.

Clear dead leaves, weeds, and brush from your property.

Remove dead bushes, dead trees, or tree limbs.

Remove excess trash, wood, mattresses, and other combustibles from the property.

Keep stacked wood or any combustibles 3 feet from neighbor's fences; no higher than 3 feet.

Additional regulations may apply to properties located in hazardous fire areas.

“Wildfire readiness is a community effort, and we ask for help from our residents by reporting overgrown weeds and fire hazards to the fire department,” Fire Marshall Rodger Maggio said in a statement. “We have easy ways of submitting these complaints on our website, or by contacting us directly.”

To submit a weed abatement complaint, click here, call (805) 783-7775, or email fdgeneral@slocity.org.