'Week of Welcome' begins for incoming Cal Poly students

Week of Welcome also referred to as 'WOW' kicked off at Cal Poly Wednesday morning.

This week is a collection of activities, events, and programs to engage new students with campus life and resources

Incoming students met with their WOW group this morning after check-in. They then separated for group activities and on Wednesday night will join together at the football field for the "Big Fall Welcome"

"I am really excited that we are back on campus and most of us are vaccinated and it's just going to be a great year because of it", said first-year student, Carmen Dechaine.

The week continues with educational seminars at the performing arts center including topics of alcohol and drug awareness, diversity, equity and inclusion awareness, and sexual misconduct.

On Friday incoming students will be able to tour their classrooms and meet with their school's advisors.

The event ends this weekend with Cal Poly Football taking on the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday and the WOW closing at the performing arts center on Sunday.