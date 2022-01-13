Weekday one-hour delays at site of slide on Highway 1 near Ragged Point to end

Efforts to remove slide material from above the roadway on Highway 1 in northern San Luis Obispo County have progressed to the point that the one-hour delays for travelers, which began last week, will be suspended.

Beginning Thursday, Jan.13, travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control in the immediate vicinity of the Polar Star slide, one mile south of Ragged Point at Post Mile 71.8 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with delays not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

This schedule is anticipated to remain in effect until the end of next week.

There will be message and directional signs to alert travelers in the area. Caltrans asks motorists to drive safely in this area due to the presence of highway workers.

