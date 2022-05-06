Watch
Weekend events around the Central Coast

Posted at 11:16 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 14:25:56-04

The Cruisin’ Morro Bay Car Show returns for its 26th year! Secure a spot on Main Street for Cruise Night at 6 p.m. as classic and other rare cars cruise past. The "Show & Shine" through the weekend - wrapping up with the announcement of the prize winners on Sunday.

Show Schedule:

Friday, May 6th - Cruise Night 6pm

Saturday, May 7th - Show & Shine 9 AM - 5 PM

Sunday, May 8th Show & Shine 9 AM - 2 PM
____

Don’t miss SLO County’s largest children’s consignment sale filled with thousands of great deals on all things kid and baby!

Clothing size newborn to 12/14, toys, gear, books, maternity and more.

These are the FREE and open to the public hours.

If you want to shop Friday, May 6, register to consign or volunteer HERE.
____

Get ready to roll — Downtown SLO is bringing a groovy new pop-up installation to Mission Plaza!

Enjoy an outdoor roller-rink right in front of the Mission!

Jam out to music and dance under the disco ball

All the fun begins Friday, May 6, 2022! The rink will operate 7 days a week; 1-hour skate sessions begin on each hour, with multiple sessions each day.

See the schedule below:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 3 – 7 PM

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 3 – 9 PM

Sunday: 2 – 6 PM
____

Surprise Mom for mother’s day with a family portrait at SLO Public Market! An onsite Photographer will be doing digital family portraits for $5 each on Saturday from 12pm - 3pm. After your picture, you can grab some delicious food and beverages and enjoy the musical stylings of Racoon Dog Music.
____

On May 7, 2022, beer lovers can enjoy from over 55+ craft breweries at the Buellton Brew Fest. With live entertainment, a variety of food trucks and street faire vendors, mega sized beer pong, cornhole and more, attendees will get a taste of everything the valley has to offer. For more information visit www.buelltonbrewfest.com.

