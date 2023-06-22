Weekend festivities on the Central Coast span from mac & cheese to Pride, and everything in between

Summer events are in full swing and there is a lot to do this weekend. Here are some of the many events taking place.

Multi-day festivals and events

Lompoc Valley Flower Festival

June 22nd-25th, Ryon Memorial Park

Beginning Thursday, and lasting through Sunday the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival will bring color to Ryon Memorial Park. This year the theme is “Country Road” and it is sure to be a colorful weekend!

Here is a look at the hours of the festival each day.

Old Santa Ynez Days

June 23rd through 25th, Santa Ynez

Friday through Sunday it is Old Santa Ynez Days, a great time to celebrate the wild west. Fun-filled activities include a kick-off party Friday night, a parade and street fair Saturday as well as rodeo performances both Saturday and Sunday.

Live Oak Music Festival

June 23rd through 25th, El Chorro Regional Park



Friday through Sunday is the Live Oak Music Festival at El Chorro Region Park in San Luis Obispo. Three stages will anchor the weekend of live music, art, and camping.

The three stages of music will feature talent from all over the United States and across the globe performing bluegrass, soul, Americana, world music and much more. Plus, there will be a collection of vendor booths, music workshops, fireside jamming, and entertainment for children of all ages.

Saturday, June 24th

Elks Car Show

Santa Maria, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 27th annual Elks Car Show will showcase over 150 cars, trucks and motorcycles. Admission is free and open to the public, there will be food and beverages available alsongside a live DJ, vendors, raffle prizes, drawings, and a beer tent.

Next week the car themed fun continues in Santa Maria with the 50th Mini Meet West. Events span from Monday June 26th to Thursday June 29th.

Macaroni and Cheese Festival

Avila Beach, 2 p.m. to 6 .m.

If you love mac and cheese this one is for you! The Avila Beach Macaroni and cheese festival will bring together 25 talented central coast chefs Saturday from 2 to 6 pm for this tasty festival at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.

In addition to the best mac and cheese that the Central Coast has to offer, attendees also get to sample beer, wine and spirits from wineries, breweries and more. Live music will last all afternoon. This is a 21+ only event.

Santa Ynez Valley Pride

Solvang, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 2nd annual Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and festival will make for a whole lot of fun Saturday. The parade kicks things off 11 a.m at the intersection of Alisal Rd. and Oak St. the family-friendly festival starts at noon with live music, vendors, beer and wine garden and other activities lasting until 5 p.m.

Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival

Atascadero Lake Park, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It is wine time Saturday at the 26th Annual Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival, from 4 to 8 pm more than 100+ wineries, food vendors, and exhibitors will take to Atascadero lake park for an evening of fun. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Charles Paddock Zoo.

Forecast

Conditions this weekend will improve significantly for the weekend, more sunshine will take over Saturday. Cloud cover is expected to linger at the beaches but 80s will return to the interiors with sunshine.