Weekend fundraiser exceeds goal for supporting animals displaced by LA fires

More than $15,000 was raised over the weekend to help support animals displaced by the Los Angeles fires.

Still Waters Vineyards in Paso Robles wanted to do something to help following the fires, so they hosted a benefit on Sunday.

Staff donated their time and tips, the band Tallie’s Trailer Park Reval played and Suprema Meat Market provided food for the taco bar.

Auction items were also donated by people in the community.

Still Waters hoped to raise up to $8,000 but ended up nearly doubling that number.

The money will go to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation.

