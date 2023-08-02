From the Fiesta to 5k races, there is a lot going on this weekend across the Central Coast

Here is a look at some of the events going on across the Central Coast from Friday, August 4th through Sunday, August 6th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Old Spanish Days Fiesta

Santa Barbara, August 2nd through 6th

Viva La Fiesta! We are a few days into the 99th annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Santa Barbara and Friday through Sunday are packed full of events that celebrate the city's heritage. Events kick off each morning with parades and markets and last into the evening with Las Noches del Ronda in the Sunken Gardens.

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival

July 21-August 13, Filipponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Grab that lawn chair and head out to Filipponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo for The Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Each weekend the stage will be set for the iconic Shakespeare play "Loves Labor's Lost." Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic and settle in for this multi-weekend outdoor event.

The Wizard of Oz

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, Friday August 4th and Saturday August 5th

There is still time to head to the Emerald City during the remaining performances of The Wizard of Oz at the Paso Robles Youth Art Center. Friday at 6p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. as well as 6 p.m. join Dorothy, on her great adventure featuring local youth talent.

Friday, August 4th

Concerts in the Plaza

San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza, 5-8 p.m.

Concerts in the Plaza continues Friday with The Tipsy Gypsies from 6-8 p.m. Opener Steve Key will take the stage from 5-6 p.m.

Saturday, August 5th

Family Fun Day

San Luis Obispo Public Market, Noon to 5 p.m.

Gather the family and head out to the San Luis Obispo Public Market Saturday from noon to 5 PM for Family Fun Day! Local musicians, bounce houses, free face painting and more will fill up the market.

Stride with the Tide

Pismo Beach, Race start 8:30 a.m.

Get moving this Saturday morning on Pismo Beach during the Stride with the Tide 5K Run/Walk. Registration for this out and back route begins at 7:15 a.m. and the race kicks off at 8:30 a.m. rain or shine!

Cambria Scarecrow Festival-Make it in a Day Festival

Cambria Grammar School, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It may not be October yet but Cambria is already preparing for its iconic Scarecrow Festival. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Make it in a Day Workshop aims to create 20 new scarecrows in a single day. All materials needed are provided and there will even be lessons on creating a soft sculpture face.

Sunday, August 6th

Orchestra Novo Presents: 6th Annual Pops ON!

Alex Madonna Expo Center, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebrate the music of Hollywood at the 6th annual Pops ON! Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Alexa Madonna Expo Center Michael Nowak and Orchestra Novo will preform music from famous films including the score of Shindler's List.

