WEEKEND ROUNDUP: 5k wine run, Comedy night, Easter egg hunts, and more

Wine Run 5k, Cass Winery, Paso Robles:

If you like running or walking and love wine, this race is for you. Cass Winery is hosting a 5k run and walk this Saturday at 9 a.m. Sign up to enjoy the amazing scenery and landscape of the winery and have some award-winning wines and cuisines afterward. The top three finishers in each age category will also receive a custom age group award!

Best of San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition, The Clark Center, Arroyo Grande:

For those of you looking for an indoor event this weekend, enjoy a night full of laughter at the Best of San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition. Four of the finest comedic talents in the country are coming to The Clark Center in Arroyo Grande this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Stuart B. Thompson is hosting the event and Dana Gould is headlining.

35th Annual Egg Hunt and Festival, Elm Street Park, Arroyo Grande:

Easter is just around the corner and if you missed any of the egg hunts last week, there are more in the coming days. Kids of all ages and adults are welcome to join the 35th Annual Egg Hunt and Festival at Elm Street Park in Arroyo Grande. The event will also include carnival games, free hot dogs, a bounce town, a petting zoo, and more. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 1 p.m.

Egg-Stravaganza, Dinosaur Caves Park, Pismo Beach:

Pismo Beach’s Egg-Stravaganza is happening this Saturday at Dinosaur Caves Park. Kids up to 12 years old are invited to compete in the egg hunts. There will also be bounce houses, games, and crafts at the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. 2nd Annual Egg Hunt

The Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. is hosting not one but two egg hunts on Sunday. The first egg hunt kicks off at 12:15 p.m. while the other starts at 3:15 p.m. Come hang out with the Easter Bunny and maybe you will be the lucky one to find the golden egg. Two spoon races will happen right after the egg hunts.