WEEKEND ROUNDUP: A list of some holiday events across the Central Coast

This weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the events going on from Friday, December 8th through Sunday, December 10th.

Los Osos/Baywood Chamber of Commerce Christmas Tree Lighting

Los Osos Community Park (2180 Palisades Ave, Los Osos, CA 93402)

Friday, December 8th at 5 p.m.

-Start your holiday weekend with the Los Osos and Baywood Chamber of Commerce as they turn the Los Osos Community Park into a winter wonderland. They plan on hosting their Christmas Tree Lighting event at 5 pm. You can expect to be dazzled by various lights, festive music, and plenty of holiday cheer.

‘Big Holiday Show’ by Makeshift Muse

Madonna Inn Expo Center (120 Madonna Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405)

Saturday, December 9th & Sunday, December 10th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Get ready for the ultimate holiday shopping experience at the Madonna Inn Expo Center. Makeshift Muse will be hosting the ‘Big Holiday Show’ and transforming the Madonna Inn into a shopping wonderland. The event runs on both Saturday, December 9th, and Sunday, December 10th from 11 am to 5 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore over 70 vendor booths and knock out all of your holiday shopping in one, festive-filled afternoon! If you’re hungry you can also grab food from food trucks, treats from local bakeries, and grab coffee & festive drinks while you shop!

2nd Annual Tamalada

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church (4575 Auhay Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93110)

Saturday, December 8th at 1 p.m.

-The St. Andrews Presbyterian Church is hosting its 2nd annual Tamalada. They will be making tamales that will help benefit the non-profit transition house in their kitchen on Saturday, December 9th at 1:00 pm. All are encouraged to attend. No experience in making tamales is necessary! There will be light snacks and activities provided for the children.

Annual Downtown Santa Margarita Holiday Stroll

Downtown Santa Margarita

Saturday, December 9th at 5 p.m.

-The annual Downtown Santa Margarita Holiday Stroll takes place on Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to visit Santa Claus at the Educated Gardener from 5 p.m. to 7:30 pm and bring their Christmas list. Kids will receive a candy cane and a book provided by SLO Friends of the Library.

Star Party at the Museum

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Saturday, December 9th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

-The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will be hosting its Star Party at the Museum on Saturday, December 9th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Palmer Observatory will open its doors and its roof to share a remarkable view of the wonders of the night sky through its state-of-the-art 20-inch telescope. Join museum astronomy staff and members of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit for an evening of craters on the moon, nebulas, galaxies, and more. This event is free for all ages. However, the Star Party may be canceled due to cloudy skies or rain.

40th Annual Light Up A Life

Camino Real Marketplace, Goleta (Storke Road & Marketplace Drive)

Sunday, December 10th at 5 p.m.

-Hospice of Santa Barbara is hosting their 40th Light Up A Life on December 10th at the Camino Real Marketplace off of Storke Road and Marketplace Drive. The event will feature speakers and special guests, entertainment, refreshments, and the lighting of a memorial tree. The event allows participants to hang a star in memory of a loved one who has died or in honor of someone living. Participants are encouraged to personalize their star with a photo or quote to commemorate memories shared with their loved ones.

