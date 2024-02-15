Weekend Roundup: Cal Poly Baseball opening day to sidewalk stories

A lot is going on this weekend across our Central Coast communities. Here's a look at some of the events taking place from Friday, February 16th through Sunday, February 18th!

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Black History Month Celebrations

February 17th, 18th and 24th Santa Maria and Lompoc

February is Black History Month and the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP has several events to celebrate! Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Lavagnino Plaza will host a program and keynote speaker Doug Moore. Sunday, Jeremy Goldberg will be featured in a program at Grossman Gallery in Lompoc from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Next weekend on February 24th a finale barbeque will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jewelry & Bead Show

Fri. 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Earl Warren Showgrounds, Santa Barbara

One of the largest gem, jewelry, and bead shows in the United States is headed to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Check out collectors clubs, wholesalers, and more while the show is in town. Plus there are prize drawings every hour.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

February 7-17

The 39th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival is here! From February 7th through 17th, the Arlington Theatre on State Street in Santa Barbara will host a lineup of star-studded films, panels, and award ceremonies. If you haven't scored a ticket yet, there are free filmmaker seminars and free daily film screenings throughout the festival.

Indies and Eats

Palm Theatre. January 10 through February 25, Showings at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 4:15 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Enjoy the perfect pairing of dinner and a movie Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays until February 25th! The historic Palm Theatre is partnering up with Ox and Anchor to offer dinner before their food-themed films every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday through February.

Friday, February 16th

Sidewalk Story Celebration

2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Beattie Park, Lompoc

I bet you haven't read a story this way before! On Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. head to Beattie Park in Lompoc for the Sidewalk Story Celebration! Walk along the newly installed story path to read the story plus enjoy books, food trucks, the playground and more!

Opening Day at Cal Poly!

Games at Noon and 6 p.m. Baggett Stadium, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo,

Friday is opening day for Cal Poly Baseball! Head out to Baggett Stadium Friday, at noon and 6 p.m. for a doubleheader against Missouri, and keep the fun going on Saturday with first pitch at 3 p.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday, February 17th

Illuminate Dance Showcase

1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Harold Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo

The cultural dance clubs will come together on Saturday to take the stage of the San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center for the 6th annual Illuminate Dance Showcase. Shows begin at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, February, 18th

Winterfest

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monarch Grove Elementary, Los Osos

Two weekends ago weather forced Monarch Grove Elementary's Winterfest to cancel, the rescheduled fair is here and will take place this Sunday (Feb 18th) from noon to 3 p.m. at Monarch Grove Elementary in Los Osos. Enjoy food, crafts, carnival games, an obstacle bounce house and much more, plus all proceeds go to the Monarch Grove Elementary PTA.

Forecast

This weekend is going to be off to a great start with lots of sunshine, but by afternoon the next round of rain will arrive. Here is a look at the weekend forecast!

