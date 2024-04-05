WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Children's Day in the Plaza, Family Kite Festival, Vintage Pop-Up Market, and more

From a family kite festival to a vintage popup market - Here are some weekend events you don't want to miss.

Saturday, April 6, 2024

First Saturday

Studios on the Park, Paso Robles. From 6 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy a night of art, wine and live music at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. The event will feature a youth art exhibition, "I Have Something to Say", which features artwork from local middle and high school students, live performance by the Paso Robles High School choir, and wine from Thacher Winery.

Full details can be found here.

Brewed and Crafted Makers Market

Humdinger Brewing SLO, SLO Cider and Two Broads Ciderworks, San Luis Obispo. From 2 to 5 p.m.

Try out locally crafted beverages at the Brewed and Crafted Makers Market in San Luis Obispo. The event will be held at Humdinger Brewing SLO, SLO Cider and Two Broads Ciderworks. Over 10 local makers will be featured across the three locations.

Full details can be found here.

Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Popup Market

Mission Santa Ines, Solvang. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Discover hidden gems at the Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Popup Market. Visitors can explore a variety of unique finds, from retro treasures to timeless antiques.

Full details can be found here.

El Día del Niño

Santa Barbara Zoo. From 10:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Celebrate El Dia del Niño early with the Santa Barbara Zoo. The popular event features Latin music, a children's talent show, delicious food and more.

Full details can be found here.

Children's Day in the Plaza

Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downtown SLO is hosting the 46th Annual Children's Day in the Plaza in honor of the Month of the Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Bring your family for fun activities, music, performances, food, and community resources.

Full details can be found here.

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Family Kite Festival

Rotary Centennial Park, Santa Maria. From 12 to 4 p.m.

Kids of all ages are invited to join the free Family Kite Festival. The festival will feature professional kite-flying demonstrations, contests, food, vendors and music. Kite ambassadors will be there to coach families and help them learn how to fly a kite. Plus, visitors can join the Running of the Bols Race where contestants wear parachute-type kites and race each other.

Full details can be found here.