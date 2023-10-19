WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Chumash Culture Day to the Pismo Clam Festival

This weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the things going on from Friday, October 20th through Sunday, October 22nd.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

77th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival

Saturday, October 21st and Sunday, October 22nd, Downtown Pismo Beach

You will be happy as a clam this weekend in Pismo beach for the 77th annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival! Saturday and Sunday downtown Pismo Beach will be filled with live music, local vendors, a kids zone and who can forget the Clam Chowder Cook Off Saturday from Noon to 1 p.m. plus the "Surfin Safari" themed parade kicks off Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on Price Street.

Lompoc Chalks Festival

Friday October 20th through Sunday October 22nd, Lompoc Airport- 1801 North H Street

The Lompoc Airport will transform into a celebration of color this weekend for the Lompoc Chalks Festival! Friday meet the artists from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. before the action takes over from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with chalk art masterpieces, live music, and kids activities.

Cambria Scarecrow Festival

October 1st through 31st

It’s a Halloween tradition in its 15th year, and it’s more popular than ever. Check out 175+ creative scarecrows scatered throughout the village of Cambria. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October, a documentary on the Cambria Scarecrow Festival will be playing at the Cambria Center for the Arts at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. It was produced by a local filmmaker after she followed the entire festival’s process from start to finish in 2022. The festival is hosting the Salute to Scarecrows fundraiser on Saturday, October 28th from 6-8 p.m.

Open Studios Art Tour

San Luis Obispo County, October 21st and 22nd

Take a peak inside the world of art this weekend during the Open Studios Art Tour of San Luis Obispo County. Saturday and Sunday this week artisans and crafters across the county will open up their studios to showcase their art and share their processes. 150 local artists are participating this year.

Nightmare From Main Street

October 20, 21, 27, 28, 30th & 31st from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. 828 14th St. Paso Robles

Prepare to scare your socks off at one of the scariest haunted houses in California from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. this weekend as well as the 27th through 31st at 828 14th St. in Paso Robles. This 6,000 square foot fright factory will bring chills and thrills to all those who enter.

Friday , October 20th

Masq(P)arade Pianos on State

Friday, October 20th State Street Santa Barbara

Grab a decorative mask and head to the Masq(p)arade celebrating the last weekend of Pianos on State by the Santa Barbara Arts Collective. Catch performances every 15 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. across 5 pianos on State Street in Santa Barbara.

Dodge for a Cause

Avila Bay Athletic Club, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dodge, duck, dip, dive and donate at the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Dodge for a Cause! Gather a team of 6-8 players to compete and raise funds for at risk youth in our community.

Saturday, October 21st

Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day

Noon to 9 p.m. Corner of Hwy 246 and Meadowvale Road, Santa Ynez

Head to Santa Ynez this weekend for Chumash Culture day! California-style Native american singing, dancing, food and games will kick off at noon and last through 9 p.m. at the corner of Hwy 246 and Meadowvale Road in Santa Ynez. Be sure to check out the native vendors, food booths and basket-weaving demonstrations!

Santa Barbara Harbor and Seafood Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Santa Barbara Harbor

Celebrate the bounty and fishermen of the Santa Barbara Channel Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the 20th annual Santa Barbara Harbor and Seafood Festival! Live music, vendors and harbor cruises will celebrate fresh seafood and kick off lobster season!

Fire Prevention Open House

140 Traffic Way, Arroyo Grande 10 a.m. to Noon

Take fire safety into your own hands Saturday from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Five Cities Fire Authority station in Arroyo Grande during their annual open house! Meet your local firefighters, see the jaws of life in action and grab some food while learning about fire prevention in your community.

Vandenburg Village Community Cleanup - Operation Village Sparkle

9 a.m. to Noon 3745 Constellation Road, Vandenberg Village

Spark renewed pride in the Vandenberg village community Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to Noon for Operation Village Sparkle! Volunteers will gather at the Vandenberg Village Community Services district office and embark on a morning of projects across the community.

Templeton Family Fall Festival

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Templeton Park

Celebrate fall Saturday at the Templeton Family Fall Festival! From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Templeton Park will be filled with live music, food, an obstacle course, face painting and more family fun! Proceeds of barbecue sales will benefit the Templeton Recreation department!

AmpSurf's 20th Anniversary Fundraiser

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oceano Elks Lodge

Celebrate and reflect on 20 years of AmpSurf's successes in serving veterans, first respondes and disabled individuals Saturday night at a Luau themed dinner complete with live music, dancing, games and a silent auction.

Sunday, October 22nd

SLOCAL Volunteer Fair

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. SLO Cider Co.

Find out ways to help out our Central Coast communities at the SLOCAL Volunteer fair Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at SLO Cider Co. The organization HelpSLO is moving from Facebook to face-to-face during their first ever Volunteer Fair. Organizations from across the county will be ready to share resources and seek assistance.

Dunkin for Pumpkins

10 a.m. to Noon. Lompoc Aquatic Center

Check out a pumpkin patch unlike any other this Sunday from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Lompoc Aquatic Center for the Annual Dunkin for Pumpkins event! The activity pool will transform into a floating pumpkin patch. Participants can plunk their pumpkins from the pool followed by decoration on the patio!

Walk for Cancer

9.am. to 11:30 a.m. Santa Margarita Ranch to Oyster Ridge Barn

Don your pink atire and head to Ancient Peaks Winery from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday for the Walk for Cancer benefiting the Cancer Support Community Central Coast! The two mile colorful vineyard walk concludes with tacos, a live DJ and even a complementary glass of wine.

Forecast!

This week has featured extreme heat day after day but thankfully much cooler weather is headed our way for the weekend.

Check out your full forecast here!

