Weekend Roundup: Coastal cleanup day, to Los Alamos Old Days

This weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the things going on from Friday, September 22nd through Sunday, September 14th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Still Frothy

September 23rd and 24th, Pismo Beach

Celebrate the 13th Annual Still Frothy Surf Festival Saturday and Sunday in Pismo Beach! Starting at 8 a.m. and lasting through 5 p.m. youth athletes, junior guards and pros will compete in the only tow-at-air show on the Central Coast.

Los Alamos Old Days

Friday Sept 22nd and Sat Sept 23rd, Bell Street Los Alamos

Celebrate the history and people of the Los Alamos Valley Friday and Saturday during the 77th Annual Los Alamos Old Days! Barbecues, dances, an artisan mart, car show, parade and more kick off 7 p.m. Friday Night at the Chili cook off and will last through the day Saturday with celebrations along Bell Street.

Saturday, September 23rd

Coastal Cleanup Day - Santa Barbara County

Multiple locations across Santa Barbara County, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Become a part of the solution to Pollution this Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon for Coastal Cleanup Day! Head out to one of the 30 cleanup locations across Santa Barbara County with your water bottle, gloves and bags to participate in the largest single day volunteer effort across California. Plus participants will be entered into a drawing to win prizes!

Coastal Cleanup Day - San Luis Obispo County

Multiple locations across San Luis Obispo County, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cleanup Celebration at Noon, There Does Not Exist Brewery

Toast to a cleaner tomorrow at the Coastal Cleanup Day events in San Luis Obispo County. From 9 a.m. to Noon join EcoSlo at 34 Cleanup sights across the County. Once you are done head to the Coastal Cleanup Celebration at There Does Not Exist Brewery.

Long Walk Home

ECHO Atascadero, 9 a.m. to Noon

Join the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) for their 2023 "Long Walk Home". Saturday morning march from the ECHO headquarters to the Atascadero Rotunda building and back to raise awareness for those facing homelessness in our community. Following the march enjoy lunch and live music at the ECHO campus. Check in begins at 9 a.m. the march begins at 10 a.m. and lunch runs through Noon.

Santa Barbara County Farm Day

10+ Locations in Santa Barbara County, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meet the hands that feed the Central Coast this Saturday at the Santa Barbara County Farm Day. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 14 farms will open their gates to offer behind the scenes tours, tractor rides, produce tastings, giveaways and many kid friendly events. Farm Day is free but registration is required for some behind the scenes tours.

Sunday, September 24th

Los Osos International Festival

2050 Palisades Ave, Los Osos, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate the many cultures that make up SLO County at the 17th Annual Los Osos International Festival. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church will fill with food booths, activities, kids entertainment, music and dance groups. A silent auction as well as a raffle will give the attendees the opportunity to win many exciting prizes including the $1000 grand prize.

