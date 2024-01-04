WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Events to kick off the first weekend of 2024

It is almost the first weekend of 2024! Here is a look at the weekend events across our region from Friday, January 5th through Sunday, January 7th!

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Solvang Julefest and Christmas Tree Burn

November 24th through January 6th, Christmas Tree Burn Friday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It is the last weekend to celebrate the holidays at Solvang's Julefest! The month-long celebration comes to a close Saturday but not before the 32nd annual Christmas Tree Burn closes the season right. Friday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. gather at the Old Mission Santa Inés to watch this years Christmas trees go up in flames. Overseen by Santa Barbara County Fire this also acts as a fun fire safety demonstration.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, January 5th

Beach Break Swing

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Grover Beach Community Center

Is one of your new year's resolutions learning to dance. If so head to the Grover Beach Community Center from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30p.m. Friday for the Beach Break Swing presented by Central Coast Balboa! Lessons take place from 6:30 to 7:30 with social dancing to follow!

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, January 6th

Joey De Anda Memorial Run

Waller Park, Orcutt Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. Children's race starts at 8:30 a.m. The main race begins at 9 a.m.

Join community members Saturday morning at Waller Park in Orcutt for the second annual Joey De Anda Memorial Fun Run. This 5K racer honors fallen firefighter paramedic and Cal Poly Joey De Anda. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. the childrens run begins at 8:30 a.m. followd by the fun run at 9 a.m.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, January 7th

Caffeine and Cars

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Oak Park Plaza, Arroyo Grande

Join NorCal Car Culture for their first Caffeine and Cars of 2024! From 8a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday all car makes and models and enthusiasts are invited to Oak Park Plaza in Arroyo Grande for a celebration of classics, imports, exotics and bikes.

Full details can be found here!

10th Annual Youth Showcase with the Santa Maria Philharmonic

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Maria Public Library, Shepard Hall

Check out what future generations of musicians are up to at the Santa Maria Philharmonic's 10th annual youth Showcase from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Santa Maria Public Library! These young artists will show off what they can do through the afternoon.

Full details can be found here!

Meet and Greet with the Incredible Hulk

Noon to 3 p.m. at Captain Nemo Games and Comics, San Luis Obispo

The Incredible Hulk won't be smashing any cars this Sunday instead he will be signing autographs in San Luis Obispo. Head to Captain Nemo Comics in San Luis Obispo from Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday for a meet and greet with actor Lou Ferrigno.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast!

Sunshine and cool temps are expected this weekend but there is still some concern about high surf. Waves 10 to 14 ft are expected across our beaches.

Here is a look at our forecast!