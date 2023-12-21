WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Festive finales and holiday harmonies fill this weekend

This weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the events going on from Friday, December 22nd through 24th!

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Cambria Cristmas Market

Cambria Pines Lodge, Friday and Saturday evening

There is still time, and a few tickets left to enjoy the Cambria Christmas Market! Friday and Saturday evenings wander around this German style Christmas market, enjoy food, shopping, live entertainment plus over two million Christmas lights!

Full details can be found here!

Christmas in the Country

Friday December 22nd, through Sunday December 24th 4040 South Hwy 101 Santa Maria

Grab some hot coco and pile into your car for the last weekend of Christmas in the Country! Drive through festive scenes and dancing lights at the Santa Maria Elks Event Center, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Solvang Julefest

November 24th through January 6th

Celebrate the holiday season the Danish way at this year's Solvang Julefest! The month-long celebration kicks off Friday with the first Light & music shows and, Nisser Adventures of the season. Through January 6th events will be nonstop to create holiday cheer!

Full details can be found here!

Nature Nights at the SLO Botanical Garden

Friday and Saturday Nights through December 30th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

It is the season of holiday lights and Friday and Saturday nights will be illuminated at the SLO Botanical Garden through December 30th. From 5-8 p.m. live music, holiday performances, culinary treats and more will be available.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, December 22nd

Saturday, December 23rd

Pre Holiday Dunes Hike

9 a.m. to Noon Oso Flaco Lake

Step into the weekend with a pre-holiday hike with the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center. From 9 a.m. to noon embrace the beauty of nature on the guided hike to the Chumash Shell Midden. Dress in layers and don't forget to bring a water bottle!

Full details can be found here!

The sound of Christmas Sing-Along

Forbes Hall, Clark Center for the Performing Arts, Arroyo Grande, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sing your way to Christmas with the talented musicians at the Clark Center for the Performing arts in Arroyo Grande Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The "Sound of Christmas Sing-Along" will fill Forbes Hall with all the holiday favorites from Jingle Bells to Silent Night. All are welcome to bring their voices to sing along with the orchestra and featured vocalists!

Full details can be found here!

Free Holiday Movie

Freemont Theatre SLO, Doors 6:30 p.m. movie begins at 7 p.m.

Spend Christmas eve-eve getting into the holiday spirit with a free movie at the Fremont theater in San Luis Obispo! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the classic film, The Nightmare Before Christmas begins at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome and concessions will be available!

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, December 24th

Winter Faire and Juried Craft Show

835 Main Street Morro Bay, Noon

Are you still looking for the perfect last minute gift? If so the Winter Faire and Juried Craft Show at the Morro Bay Art Association and Gallery is here to help! Starting at Noon on Sunday shop local paintings, photography, crafts, jewelry and more!

Forecast!

After an absolute soaker of a week across the Central Coast skies will clear Friday night and bring back sunshine, and some marine influence to the region.