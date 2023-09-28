Weekend Roundup: From a chalk fest to Oktoberfest here are some weekend events

This weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the things going on from Friday, September 29th through Sunday, October 1st.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Chumash Intertribal Powwow

Saturday, September 30th 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, October 1st 10a.m. to 6 p.m. Corner of Meadowvale Rd and Hwy 246 in Santa Ynez

300 Native American dancers and singers will represent tribes from across California, the United States and Canada at the 26th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. Ceremonies, competitions and community events last from 10a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, Sunday at the corner of Meadowvale Rd. and Hyw 246 in Santa Ynez. This event is open to the public, admission is $5.

Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival

Friday, Sept. 29th through Saturday, Sept. 30th. Centennial Park

Celebrate the fall harvest at the 84th Annual Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival! Friday and Saturday Centennial Park will fill with live entertainment, vendors contest, games exhibits and more! Make sure to grab a seat for the parade as it winds through the village Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Goleta Lemon Festival

Saturday, Sept 30th 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday October 1st 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Head to the southcoast this weekend for the 30th Annual Goleta Lemon Festival! From pie eating contests to the largest interactive display of fire, police and emergency services in Santa Barbara County there is something for everyone. Entertainment, booths and the kids zone will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and will keep on entertaining until 6 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday

Plus enjoy the Goleta Fall Calssic Car Show Saturday from 9a.m. to 3 p.m. at Girsh Park.

Saturday, September 30th

September Scramble

11 a.m, to 3 p.m. Laguna Lake Golf course

Close out the month with excitement at the September Scramble Adventure Course Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Laguna Lake Park! Kids 5 to 13 years old can take on the more than 20 obstacles on the 0.75 mile long course, parents are welcome to run with their children as well. This event, hosted by the San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department will also provide t-shirts to all kids participating.

Chalk Festival

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old Town Orcutt

Saturday old town Orcutt will fill with color for the 2023 Chalk Festival. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. enjoy chalk masterpieces, live music, kids activities and more! You can even try your own hand at sidewalk art during the festival!

Heritage Day

Dana Adobe & Cultural Center 10 a.m, to 4 p.m.

See where history comes alive at the Dana Adobe and Cultural Center in Nipomo Saturday for Heritage Day! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. live reenactments, local vendors, adobe tours, food, and live music will bring the history of the Central Coast to life!

SLO Oktoberfest

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Alex Madonna Expo Center

Don that Dirndl or Lederhosen and head to the Alex Madonna Expo Center Saturday for SLO Oktoberfest! From 1 to 5 p.m. enjoy German beer, food, music, contests, dancing and games! Attendees must be 21 or older and will receive a stein, 1st stein fill, a souvenir tasting mug as well as unlimited tastings.

Forecast!

Thankfully the strong winds that headlined our forecast have calmed significantly and will lead to a comfortable and calm Friday. Saturday morning a cold front will push into the region and bring significantly cooler conditions for the weekend. Alongside the cooler temps potential rain moves through as well.Here is a look at your full forecast!