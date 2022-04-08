Weekend Roundup: Local events happening this weekend

Community events are picking up steam around San Luis Obispo County.

Here are some highlights:

1. Alternative rock group, Carbon City Lights is performing this Saturday at Atascadero’s new Spring Concert series.

These concerts take place every Saturday evening through April 23, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Historic City Hall and Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero.

Concerts are FREE to the public and everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket, low-back chair, and the entire family.

Food options include Taqueria Don Jose, Zen Dog and Paradise Shaved Ice.

There will be entertainment for the kids with two bounce houses and the very popular Zorb Balls for a minimal fee.

For more information on the concert series or other events and activities, go to www.VisitAtascadero.com/events.

2. Wine 4 Paws is a special weekend on the Central Coast.

It's a way for over 75 wineries, restaurants, and olive oil producers to raise funds for Woods Humane Society and help homeless pets.

When you visit any of the participating Wine 4 Paws businesses from April 9-10, they donate a percentage of sales to Woods.

You can visit wineries in person or order online to help our four-legged friends in need.

Find a list of wineries and a map by clicking here.

3. if you have a desire to give back this weekend and make San Luis Obispo even more beautiful, check out this community cleanup event in San Luis Obispo.

The Earth Shine organization will be meeting at Meadow Park, located at 2251 Meadow St., at 10 a.m. and then heading out into the community to pick up litter in areas of need until noon.

Organizers supply everything you'll need to make a difference, including grabbers, safety vests, gloves, and bags, and they will dispose of everything collected.

They advise you to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes, a hat or sunscreen, and bring a water bottle to stay hydrated.

If you can't make it this weekend, don’t worry. Earth Shine meets twice a month. Visit https://www.facebook.com/EarthShineOrg for more information.

4. And it’s a Free Day At The Garden!

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is offering free admission to the grounds.

It’s an event dedicated to nature and exploration, and there will be activities for the whole family.

Visit the garden's website, for more information.

